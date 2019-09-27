Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Kashmir dispute has to be resolved as per aspirations of the people of Kashmir and relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday met students and faculty of various educational institutions, members of Youth Parliament Pakistan and members of Youth State Assembly from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) at the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate in Rawalpindi, according to a press release issued by the ISPR.

Addressing the AJ&K youth, the COAS said that Kashmir is part and parcel of our soul. “Kashmir is not an issue of geography but our love with the people of Kashmir,” he added.

The Army Chief said that Kashmir dispute has to be resolved as per aspirations of people of Kashmir and relevant UNSC resolutions. “India’s deliberate targeting of innocent civilians in AJ&K and continued siege of innocent Kashmiris in IOJ&K are worst examples of human rights violations. We stand with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters and shall never disappoint them,” he vowed.

General Bajwa urged the youth to stay steadfast, work hard and have confidence in themselves and the national leadership.

The youth also conveyed their resolve and said that Kashmiris on both sides of LOC were, are and shall stay Pakistanis for life. He advised the students to continue working hard as in their success is success of Pakistan.

MEETING WITH IIB CHIEF

Meanwhile, Sheikh Ali Bn Abdulla Thani Al-Thani, Chief Executive of the International Islamic Bank and member of the ruling family of the State of Qatar called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ in Rawalpindi.

During the meeting enabling environment including security for economic cooperation were discussed.

The COAS said that security situation in Pakistan is fast improving and now moving from better stability to enduring peace which is essential for foreign investment and economic growth.

The visiting dignitary appreciated the role of Pakistan Army in ensuring peace and stability in the country and the region which shall facilitate economic activity.