Rana Muhammad Afzal, a senior member of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has passed away in Faisalabad, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Friday.

Afzal served as a Minister of State for Finance and Economics Affairs under the former PML-N government, and was considered close to the Sharif family.

Ahsan Iqbal, a senior PML-N figure, described Afzal as an “upright” and “patriotic” political leader. Other Pakistanis have started to send their condolences to the family through Twitter.