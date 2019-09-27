Share:

Kasur - Rahim Yar police have arrested a Chunian-based suspect allegedly involved in the murder of children after their abducted from Kasur and Chunian. He was arrested from the dera of a local land lord. On a tip off, S P President Circle Syed Salim Shah and ASP Sadiq Abad along with heavy force of police carried out a raid on the house of the local land lord within the jurisdiction of Kot Samaba police station. Police arrested accused Sajjad Ahmad allegedly involved in the murder of innocent children. Police have shifted the suspect to an undisclosed location for further interrogation. However the police have refused the endorse the news. Additional IG Usman Ghani and the Kasur DPO said that DNA samples have been sent for laboratory test and after the report facts will be made public.