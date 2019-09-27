Share:

LAHORE - Tense situation prevailed at the Punjab University for the third consecutive day on Thursday after two student groups took out rallies and held press conferences, alleging each other of tarnishing university’s image and disrupting peaceful academic activities on the campus. IJT PU Nazim Arslan Tariq in a press conference alleged that Baloch Student Council chanted ‘Azad Balochistan’ and ‘anti-state’ slogans in favour of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement. He appealed miscreants should be apprehended who attacked CSO colonel retired Ubaid. On the other hand, a large number of students took out ‘rally’ on the campus demanding management to diffuse of the tense situation in the university. It is pertinent to mention that a scuffle broke out between two students groups Islami Jamiat Taliba and Baloch Students Council on Tuesday in campus that created awkward situation for the security. The incident happened outside a private bank in PU infront of Faisal Auditorium. Baloch Students Council President accused PU administration and IJT of thrashing them.