ISLAMABAD - All the top seed players sailed into the quarterfinals of the National Ladies Tennis Championship 2019 here at the Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex on Thursday. Sarah Mehboob, Sara Mansoor, Ushna Sohail, Noor Malik, Esha Jawad, Mahvish Chishti, Shimza Naz and Mehaq Khokhar registered easy victories against their respective opponents in the singles’ second round matches. Esha beat Sehar, 6-1 and 6-2, Mahvish Chishti defeated Zahra Umar, 6-1 and 6-3, Noor Malik thrashed Mariam Mirza, 6-1 and 6-0, Shimza Naz outclassed Azina Aleem, 6-0 and 6-2, Sara Mansoor beat Zara Suleman, 6-1 and 6-2, Ushna Sohail hammered Khunsha Babar, 6-0 and 6-0, Mehaq Khokhar outplayed Nida Akram, 6-0 and 6-1, and Sarah Mehboob outperformed Asifa Shahbaz, 6-0 and 6-0. Sarah Mehboob/Mehaq Khokhar, Shimza Naz/Khunsha Babar, Esha Jawad/Noor Malik and Ushna Sohail/Sara Mansoor won their doubles’ first round matches without any major resistance from their opponents. Sarah/Mehaq beat Mariam Mirza/Mahnoor Sohail, 6-0 and 6-0, Shimza/Khunsha defeated Nida Akram/Asifa Shahbaz, 6-0 and 6-1, Esha/Noor outclassed Sehar Aleem/Azina Aleem, 6-0 and 6-2, and Ushna/Sara hammered Faryal Asfar/Alia Khalid, 6-0 and 6-0. In U-18 quarterfinals, Shiza Sajid, Shimza Naz and Zahra Suleman registered easy victories to reach the semifinals. Shiza beat Sehar Aleem, 6-2 and 7-6 (5), Zahra thrashed Mahrukh Farooque, 6-0 and 6-0, and Shimza hammered Sadia Qazi, 6-1 and 6-0.