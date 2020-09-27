Share:

MUZAFFARABAD - Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has said that firing by the Indian forces on civil population living along the Line of Control (LOC) has put the peace of entire region at stake, and if the same situation prevails, it might trigger serious consequences.

Addressing a big public meeting at Jora near LOC in Neelum Valley on Saturday, he said over 2,500 persons had embraced martyrdom so far and thousands were injured due to the Indian firing.

He said people living in AJK were determined to support their brethren’s, living on the other side of the LOC, quest for freedom, and added that if India imposed war, Pakistan’s armed forces as well as civilian population of AJK would give a befitting response.

He said despite imposing war of terror and use of brute military force, India had failed to crush the indigenous freedom struggle launched by the people of occupied Kashmir to secure their agreed right to self-determination. He said all the resources were meant for the wellbeing of people and the government will continue to serve the people with dedication and devotion.

The AJK prime minister paid rich tributes to the people of Neelum Valley for facing Indian firing with determination, adding the government had earmarked more funds for people of the valley as compared to the other districts to eliminate ignorance and sense of deprivation from this area.

Raja Farooq on this occasion announced to create Jora sub-division in Neelum Valley district. Speaking on the occasion, Speaker AJK Assembly Shah Ghulam Qadir thanked the prime minister for extending generous financial assistance for the development of Neelum Valley and added that it was due to personal interest shown by him that new projects costing over billions of rupees were completed in the area.

He said the prime minister had restored merit and the state government was empowered and made self-sufficient in financial matters.

Minister for Forest Sardar Mir Akbar Khan also addressed the gathering. The prime minister also inspected the pace of progress on Jagran power project Phase-II.