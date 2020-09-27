Share:

LAHORE - Brother of PML-N’s MPA Manazir Ranjha, Mian Mazhar Ali Ranjha called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervez Elahi and General Secretary Muslim League Punjab Senator Kamil Ali Agha here on Saturday.

He announced to join Pakistan Muslim League along with his colleagues.

Ch Pervez Elahi nominated Mian Mazhar Ali Ranjha as the candidate for slot of Tehsil Nazim of Kot Momin. He said that the people have rejected anti-state agenda of Nawaz Sharif. He said that anti army speech of PML-N Quaid showed that he was still friend of Modi. He said that Nawaz Sharif has not left anything in pleasing the enemies of Pakistan. Mian Mazhar Ali Ranjha said that he has returned to own home. He vowed to serve the masses under the leadership of Chaudhrys.