Petroleum Division has completed dualization of the White Oil Pipeline, from Karachi to Sheikhupura, for smooth supply of petrol and diesel to Oil Marketing Companies.

According to an official of Petroleum Division, the pipeline would be expanded to Peshawar for which a contract has been awarded to Frontier Works Organization.

He said with completion of this project, all imported diesel and fuel besides local production in the South of the country, would move through the pipeline from Karachi to Peshawar instead of oil lorries.