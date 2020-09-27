Share:

Peshawar-Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth on Saturday launched the E-File Tracking System at the PHC.

A press release says the E-file system is a step in the direction of setting up a paperless office and would enable fast file movement, its retrieval, and track the location of the files swiftly within the organization.

The existing manual file work system, requiring greater human effort, is deficient on many counts. Peshawar High Court, realizing the importance of the office, trained its staff in Office Management Procedure.

While embarking on a journey to make offices paperless with no more piles of files, Peshawar High Court started the scanning off record of all the wings as a short-term measure.

The e-file system, a web-based application, would enable officers and employees to maintain a consistent watch over the movement of various important files and receipts at different levels in the process of decision-making.

The press release further said the system would bring transparency, visibility, in time check & balance and proper follow-up procedures to official work.