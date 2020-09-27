Share:

MULTAN - Prime Minister Imran Khan has, once again, exposed brutalities by the Indian forces in occupied Jammu and Kashmir before the world during his address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). In a statement issued here on Saturday by Babul Quraish, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the prime minister had described the one-sided steps taken in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir (OJ&K) by India on August 5, 2019, including communication blackout, use of pellet guns on innocent Kashmiris, imposition of Draconian laws, amendments in domicile rules, grave human rights violations and disregard for international laws and the Geneva Convention before the world. He stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan had expressed Pakistan’s apprehensions over the false flag operation by India, adding that India was playing with peace of the region. Foreign minister said that PM has also explained that Pakistan wants two states solution of Palestine according to UN Security council’s resolutions. He highlighted Pakistan reconciliatory efforts for maintaining peace in Afghanistan and warned the world of threat of presence miscreants in this connection.