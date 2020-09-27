Share:

LAHORE - Former Prime Minister and Ch Shujaat Hussain has announced party office-bearers for Gilgit-Baltistan and Advisory Committee for elections-2020.

According to the notification issued, new office-bearers are Asadullah Khan Advocate President, District Gilgit, Dilfaraz Khan Senior Vice-President Gilgit, Maqbool Wali Additional General Secretary, Rizwanullah Vice-President Gilgit, Abdul Rahim Vice-President Chilas Diamir, Wazir Ishaq Vice-President Baltistan, Raja Fakhar Alam Vice-President Ghazar-Gilgit Division, Muzaffar Vice-President Gilgit, Tauqeer Shah advocate Secretary Information Gilgit, Faqeer Hussain Secretary Finance Kasroot Gilgit whereas Advisory Committee comprises Justice (Retd) Tahir Ali Shah from Skardu, Justice (Retd) Muzaffar Ali from Gilgit, Dr Bakhtawar Shah from Chilas ( Diamir Bhasha), Ghulam Abbas from Baltistan, Hafiz Hussain Ahmad from Kasroot Gilgit and Ashiq Hussain from Gilgit.