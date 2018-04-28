Share:

islamabad - Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited Musharraf Rasool Friday sought more time from the Islamabad High Court to submit some additional documents in a petition of 26 senators belonging to the opposition parties challenging his appointment.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani conducted hearing of the petition while Musharraf Rasool’s counsel appeared before the court on behalf of his client.

During the hearing, Mirza Ghazanfar Advocate representing Musharraf sought some time as his client intended to submit some additional documents.

The IHC bench accepted his request and deferred the hearing till May 29 for further proceedings.

The 26 petitioners who are senators belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), ANP, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and others filed the petition through their counsel Mohsin Kamal Advocate.

The Senators including Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, Shahi Syed, Rozi Khan Kakar, Saleem Mandvviwalla, Rehman Malik, Kamil Ali Agha, Senator Zahida Khan and others nominated federation of Pakistan through secretary Aviation Division, PIACL through its secretary and Musharraf Rasool Cyan as respondents in their petition.

The petitioners stated in the petition that they are the elected members of the Senate of Pakistan and being the representatives of the people of Pakistan are under constitutional oath and duty to safeguard the fundamental right of people and the national interest of the federation.

They adopted in the petition that Musharraf Rasool is intended to be appointed as “Chief Executive Officer” for the PIACL. The senators added that the intended appointment of Musharraf to the office of CEO is ultra vires the law.

“The petitioners shall also argue that the appointment of the beneficiary is contrary to the basic criteria as set out through the ‘Advertisement’ calling upon prospective ‘Applicants’ for the office of ‘Chief Executive Officer’,” said the petition.

Therefore, they prayed to the court to declare that Musharraf Rasool does not meet the criteria as set out under and through PIACL’s advertisement effected on May 20, 2017.

They added that as a consequence thereof that the resolution arrived by the PIACL’s Board of Directors in their 13th meeting held on July 7 is to the extent of Musharraf illegal, unlawful, contrary to the criteria set out through advertisement effected on May 20 and ultra vires the public sector company (corporate governance) Rules of 2013 and the public sector companies (appointment of chief executive) guidelines of 2015.

They maintained that resultantly the court may declare that the notification dated August 10 is illegal, unlawful and ultra vires the public sector company (corporate governance) Rules of 2013 and the public sector companies (appointment of chief executive) guidelines of 2015.

They further requested the court to restrain Musharraf from acting in the capacity of “Chief Executive Officer” for the PIACL and in any manner, taking any decision relating to financial or policy matter for the PIACL.