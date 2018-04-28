Share:

Peshawar : At least four people were killed and 30 others injured on Friday by an improvised explosive device (IED) blast at a wedding ceremony in North Waziristan Agency.

“The IED went off in a house in the Saidgai area of North Waziristan where hundreds of people were gathered for a wedding ceremony,” a local political administrative official told news agencies. The 30 injured include seven children, the official added.

At least five critically injured victims have been moved to Peshawar for medical assistance while others were moved to the Agency Hospital in Miranshah. Some wounded have also been taken to Bannu hospital.

After the explosion, security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but the outlawed Tehreek-I-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had claimed responsibility for previous attacks on security forces and civilians in the region.

North Waziristan - one of Pakistan’s seven semi-autonomous tribal regions in Pakistan - has been a battleground between the army and the Taliban since June 2014, following the launch of a full-scale military operation.

Earlier this month, a security official was martyred and three others injured when a bomb disposal unit of Pakistan Army was targeted by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in North Waziristan.

The incident took place in the Dre Wastay area of Tehsil Datta Khel. Official sources said that the area was sealed off and movement was restricted.