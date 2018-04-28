Share:

LAHORE - Three men were killed and two others wounded critically when the roof of an under-construction apartment collapsed on them near Cosmopolitan Club inside the Bagh-e-Jinnah on Friday evening, rescue workers said.

Three of the five victims died on the spot, officials said. However, two injured men were shifted to a hospital where their condition was said to be stable.

A rescue official said that some labourers were trying to dismantle the lenter of a house adjacent to the club when its roof collapsed on them, all of a sudden.

“One of the five victims was trapped in the building as rescuers reached there. And two men were lying there with not breathing and no pulse,” Muhammad Farooq, a spokesman for the Punjab Emergency Service said.

Rescuer workers pulled out the bodies from the rubble and shifted to morgue.

Two of the deceased persons were identified as 50-year-old Ameer Bakhsh and 38-year-old Liaqat. Another body was not identified yet.

The wounded were taken to hospital where they are stated to be out of danger.

The injured persons including Muhammad Amin and Shaharyar were shifted to hospital. Authorities were investigating the incident.