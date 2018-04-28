Share:

LAHORE - The Chief Justice of Lahore High Court ordered posting of senior court associate Muhammad Akmal Khan as supervising officer DRR Civil at the principal seat here on Friday.

According to the notification, Akmal Khan was appointed at the post of DRR Civil at the Lahore High Court. The officer also resumed the charge and started his official duty.

Earlier the same post remained vacant for a couple of months which caused delay in fixation of civil cases in the high court. A deputy registrar (civil) was given a make-shift arrangement but it was extremely difficult for him to motion, and the ordinary cases were left unattended.