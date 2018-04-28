Share:

ISLAMABAD:- Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Friday took notice of rape of a seven-year-old girl in Faisalabad and directed IGP Punjab to submit report on it within three days. The CJP took notice of the incident on the application from father of the girl, who alleged that his neighbour Tariq, who is a rickshaw driver, was involved in raping his minor daughter. The father said that the victim had recorded her statement before the higher police officials but they refused to arrest the culprit. He also alleged that the police itself wasted the evidence in the case.–INP