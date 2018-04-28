Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said former president Asif Ali Zardari and PTI chief Imran Khan are unnerved because they have not done delivered in Sindh and KP respectively.

“PTI and the PPP are two sides of the same coin as their leaders telling lies day and night,” the CM said while speaking at the inauguration of a 100-bed tehsil headquarters hospital in Kahna Nau Saturday.

He added: “Zardari and Niazi have join hands and Bilawal House and Bani Gala have become harmonised with each other. Both Zardari and Niazi ruined the country and it is duty of the nation to take revenge from them through the power of their votes in 2018 elections.”

He said that over Rs55 crore have been spent on this hospital through a public-private partnership based system ensuring availability of best medical facilities to the people.

After opening the Hospital the Chief Minister went to different wards and inquired after the health of the patients. The Chief Minister asked about the standard of medical facilities from patients and their attendants who expressed their satisfaction with the provision of facilities.

He said: “U-turn, liar and Ilzam Khan Sahib claims that he has changed the KP and he boasts of making a new Pakistan. There is only Lady Reading Hospital working in Peshawar for the last many decades and they have not developed any new hospital there till today.

“People are well aware of the fact that claimants of change have not set up any new hospital during the last five years and only wasted the time of the people through old fables.

He went on: “Asif Zardari has devastated Karachi and heaps of garbage and filth are seen everywhere. During my recent visit to Karachi, the people complained to me that there is no water nor any proper public transport system and the people are forced to travel on broken down buses daily. The destroyers of KP made an institution of accountability and spent Rs. 70 crore over it but have not punished anybody over corruption till today.”

He also listed his government’s achievemtns in health sector. “A network of latest hospitals has been spread across the province and high-quality medicines were being provided in public sector hospitals. The best-equipped surgical tower has been completed in Mayo Hospital along with construction of 300-beds new block in Services Hospital.”

PML-N chief greeted

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan phoned Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on his election as president of PML-N.

He also inquired about former PM Nawaz Sharif and prayed for early recovery of Kalsoom Nawaz.

Meanwhile, a delegation led by President of High Court Bar Association Anwaarul Haq Pannu called on Shehbaz Sharif who praised the lawyers’ part for ensuring supremacy of law and justice.

He added lawyers’ rendered numerous sacrifices for restoration of democracy and independence of judiciary. He said that socio-economic justice is necessary for the development of any society.

He continued: “If we want to move Pakistan forward, we will have to ensure the implementation of law and justice. Lawyers’ community will have to play its due role for ensuring justice. Problems being faced by the lawyers’ community will be fixed on priority.

The delegation included Vice President Ch. Noor Samand, Secretary Hassan Iqbal Warraich, Finance Secretary Hafiz Allah Yar, Senior Lawyer Azam Nazir Tarar. Provincial Minister for Law Rana Sanaullah, Secretary Law, Secretary to Chief Minister Punjab and other high-ranking officers were present on the occasion.