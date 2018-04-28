Share:

ISLAMABAD-National Ranking Badminton Tournament started here at Rodham Hall, Pakistan Sports Complex Friday. Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Secretary Muhammad Abu Ahmad Akif was the chief guest on the occasion while Pakistan Badminton Federation Secretary Wajid Ali Chaudhry along with others were also present on the occasion.Tthe tournament started with an exhibition ladies singles match between Anmol and Mamona.

In men’s singles qualifying round, Waqas Aslam of Islamabd beat Tayyab Shafiq of Punjab in straight games 21-7 and 23-21. Tahir Shah of KP beat Abu Kalam Balochistan 21-10 and 21-12. Shammeer Iftikhar beat Abdullah of KP 21-9 and 21-13. Ihteisham Ali of Army beat Gohar Azam of Punjab 21-18, 19-21 and 21-9; Fazal Rehman of KP beat Shujaat Ali Khan of Wapda 12-21, 21-19 and 21-7; Ali Nawab Dil of Wapda beat Hamza of SIndh 21-11, 18-21 and 21-13 and Sheroz Jamil of Wapda beat Abuzar of Punjab 21-7, 16-21 and 21-12.