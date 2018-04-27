Share:

Agencies/ JHANG/KHANEWAL -Nine persons belonging to two families including children and women died in two road accidents occurred in Jhang and Khanewal here on Friday.

In Jhang, five members of a same family including two children died and as many women died when a bike was hit a speeding dumper truck here on Friday.

The police and rescue sources confirmed that the accident occurred on Shah Jewna-Lalian Road here.

The police said that a speeding dumper truck knocked down a motorcycle, carrying five including children on Shah Jewna-Lalian Road. Resultantly, five family members including two children and two women died on the spot while the dumper driver fled the scene.

The bodies were shifted to hospital for post-mortem. Following the accident, enraged citizens held a protest against the incident by blocking road, demanding immediate arrest the runaway driver.

The residents of the area protested near Adda Chund Bharwana and blocked the Sargodha Road. The police impounded the dumper and registered a case against the driver at large.

In Khanewal, three youth and a boy, belonging to a same family, when a bike they were riding rammed into a tractor parked on roadside here Friday evening.

According rescue and police sources, four youth identified as 16-year-old Muzamil; 10-year-old Ansar; Jumshaid,17, and 19-year-old Sabir were on the way back their village Chak Sarkari on a bike. On the way due to darkness they failed to judge a tractor parked on roadside as a result the bike rammed into the tractor. According to eye-witnesses, the road accident occurred due to speeding by the bike riders. All four died on the spot. Rescue 1122 officials shifted the dead bodies to the hospital for autopsy and medico-legal formalities.