Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Healthcare Commission has closed down another 133 fake treatment centres of quacks on Friday.

According to details, crackdown was carried out in different areas of 13 districts which included, Toba Tek Singh, Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Nankana Sahab, Sialkot, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Mandi Bahauddin, Bhakkar, Rawalpindi and Lahore. The PHC teams were accompanied by officials of the district administration and police.

The PHC teams had visited 315 treatmentcentres, and closed down 133 businesses being run by quacks. Out of the total centres visited in accordance with the census, 83 were found to be doing other businesses now.

Since the orders of the Supreme Court, the PHC teams had sealed 932businesses of quacks, and visited 2,329centres in its crackdown carried out in different districts of the province. Out of the total centres visited, 405quacks had started other businesses after quitting quackery.