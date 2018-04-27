Share:

GUJRAT:- The CTD killed a suspected terrorist during an operation carrying out here in the wee hours of Friday. According to CTD spokesperson, on a tip-of the lawmen raided a hideout near River Chenab. They, however, came across firing by the terrorists hiding in the area. In retaliation a suspected terrorist was killed while three others managed to escape. The deceased was identified as Khateeb was a facilitator of Mall Road Chairing Cross blast. The spokesperson said that the dead terrorist had also been involved in Wahgah Border, Qaddafi Stadium and Gulshan-e-Iqbal bomb blasts in Lahore. A large quantity of explosive material was also recovered from the spot.