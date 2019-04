Share:

FAISALABAD - Lawyers observed a token strike on Saturday to raise demand for setting up an LHC bench in the city. Talking to the media, spokesman of District Bar Association (DBA) Faisalabad said that LHC bench is the constitutional right of the people of Faisalabad division. He said that lawyers had started struggle for the establishment of LHC bench in Faisalabad and their efforts would continue till the fulfillment of the demand.