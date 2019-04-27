Share:

PESHAWAR-For the first time in history, the students of Madrasa will play against Minorities Youth in aweek-long Football League to be commenced here at Qayum Sports Complex from tomorrow (Monday). Chairman Organising Committee Shahid Shinwari said the arrangements have been given final touches and hopefully the League would be played in befitting manners. Shahid said the aim and objective of the event is to create interfaith harmony among all Pakistanis. He said minorities rendered great sacrifices for Pakistan. He said minorities’ youth have great talent and they surely need such opportunities to come and show their hidden talent at national and international levels. He said the youth of Madrasa are full of talent but they also lack due opportunities that is why decision have been taken to involve the youth of Madrasa’s and Minorities.