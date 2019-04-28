Share:

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and MNA Moonis Elahi visited the residence of Federal Secretary Finance Sardar Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera and Advocate General Punjab Sardar Ahmed Jamal Sukhera on Sunday to condole death of their father.

The Punjab Assembly speaker and Moonis Elahi offered fateha for the departed soul of Sardar Aslam Sukhera and prayed for solace and patience of the bereaved family.

Parvez Elahi said, “We share your family’s grief.” Renowned lawyers Nadir Duggal and Asif Cheema were also present on the occasion.