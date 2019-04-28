Share:

MITHI/BADIN - PPP MPA from Thar Arbab Lutufullah and Sindh Chamber of Agriculture President Qabool Muhammad Khatian called on former president Asif Ali Zardari in Karachi the other night.

During the meeting, MPA Arbab Lutufullah apprised the party co-chairman of genuine and burning issues of Badin, Thar and other areas. He also apprised him of water crisis prevalent in Badin district. When contacted, Arbab Lutufullah and Qabool Khatian told The Nation that PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari got briefing from them about the issues prevalent in their respective areas. They claimed that the former president had assured them a solution to their problems, saying that he had already directed Sindh Minister for Irrigation Syed Nasir Hussain Shah to reach and ensure just distribution of irrigation water in Badin district.

“Mr. Zardari said the Sindh government has already initiated mega projects in the desert district and is providing maximum relief to the people of Thar in the wake of severe drought in the rain-dependent arid zone of the country,” they said.