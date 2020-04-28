Share:

Director General Emergency Crises Management Unit of Foreign office Salman Athar Tuesday briefed Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi that so far 11,529 Pakistanis were brought back to home from abroad, whereas a total of 62, 709 registered Pakistanis were waiting for their return from the foreign countries.

The foreign minister visited different sections of the unit and put different queries to the officials and employees to ascertain performance of the unit, a press release said.

He also reviewed the steps taken for resolving the issues and complaints of expatriate Pakistanis which were received by the unit.

DG Salman Athar gave a detailed briefing to the foreign minister about the Pakistanis waiting to return to their homeland in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

On the occasion, the foreign minister said that they were fully cognizant of the issues and problems faced by expatriates and the government was utilizing all resources for their immediate return through a phased process.

He also appreciated the performance of the unit led by director general and congratulated them.