ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Peoples’ Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazal) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman Monday pledged to protect the 18th constitutional amendment.

During a telephonic conversation held between the two leaders about the 18th constitutional amendment, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the democratic forces of Pakistan will never compromise on the 18th constitutional amendment.

He said that democratic parties had restored the Constitution of Pakistan to its original form and shape through the 18th constitutional amendment.

PPP Chairman made it loud and clear that any attempt to reverse or repeal the 18th constitutional amendment will not be tolerated and the democratic forces would resist any such attempt with full force.

On the occasion, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also mentioned the serious situation in the country due to the coronavirus outbreak in Pakistan, a PPP statement said.

In this regard, he said the federal government should help the provinces instead of trying to tamper with the constitution in this crucial time.