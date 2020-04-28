- 11:00 PM | April 28, 2020 Pakistan's confirm COVID-19 cases reach 14,788
- 10:40 PM | April 28, 2020 Saudi Arabia scraps death penalty, flogging for minors
- 9:52 PM | April 28, 2020 Venezuelan President Maduro appoints new heads of PDVSA and Oil Ministry
- 9:08 PM | April 28, 2020 Pompeo congratulates Macedonian President on country's NATO Accession: Morgan Ortagus
- 8:43 PM | April 28, 2020 Moscow 'surprised' at Haftar's claims of LNA's control over Libya: Russia's Foreign Office
- 8:24 PM | April 28, 2020 Artificial Intelligence breaks barriers where policymakers may go wrong
- 7:57 PM | April 28, 2020 Libyan National Army withdrawing from Skhirat political agreement that produced GNA: Khalifa Haftar
- 6:40 PM | April 28, 2020 PCB’s new digital strategy sees surge in fans’ growth
- 5:05 PM | April 28, 2020 China begins construction of airport in Taxkorgan city bordering Pakistan, Afghanistan, Tajikistan
- 4:36 PM | April 28, 2020 '11,529 Pakistanis brought back,' FO official informs FM Qureshi