MUZAFFARABAD - Nine new cases of the novel coronavirus have emerged in Azad Kashmir,

taking the number of cases in the region to 68, according to Health Minister Dr Muhammad

Najeeb. He said five members of a family,

hailing from Kotli, and their three relatives

from Sargodha are among those affected by the virus. The Sargodha residents had come to Azad Kashmir to attend a funeral, he added. One of the latest victims of the infection belonged to Bagh district, who had returned from abroad, the minister said. Earlier, on April 23, Prime Minister

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Farooq

Haider had extended

coronavirus lockdown in the state for another four weeks. The decision

to extend lockdown was taken in a high level meeting chaired by the prime minister. Farooq Haider said that inter and intra-Azad Kashmir transport would remain suspended during the lockdown. “A strict complete

lockdown will be enforced twice in a week on Tuesday and Friday,” he said adding that all sort of gatherings including

marriage ceremonies will be barred during the four weeks’ restriction