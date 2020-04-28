Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday has advised Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and his ministers to better pay attention on curbing coronavirus instead of focusing on PML-N leaders.

In a statement, Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should take steps to provide relief to the nation in this time of need rather than observing activities of PML-N president and Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif.

It would be good for the image of the federation if it provides safety equipment to the doctors and paramedical staff, she added.

The PML-N leader further said that it was not the right time of politics as we had to first save the lives of people from the deadly virus that has engulfed the entire world.