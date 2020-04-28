Share:

ISLAMABAD - Sardar Masood Khan President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir called on Senator A. Rehman Malik, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior on Monday, at his residence in Islamabad and both the leaders discussed in detail the prevailing situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir, Indian Forces unprovoked aggression across LoC and victimisation of Muslims for Coronavirus in India.

Both the leaders strongly condemned and rejected the India’s new domicile law for Occupied Kashmir and termed it another move to change the demography of Indian Occupied Kashmir and convert Muslim majority into a minority. Both the leaders appealed the international community particularly UN and OIC to take notice of PM Narendra Modi’s unprecedented brutalities against Indian Muslims and oppressed Kashmiris.

In the meeting, both the leaders discussed in detail the ongoing situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir where cruel curfew was imposed throughout the valley since August 5, 2019. President AJK expressed his deep concerns over India’s new domicile law for Occupied Kashmir introduced about eight months after the abrogation of Article 370.

While addressing a joint press conference after meeting, Senator A. Rehman Malik said that the whole world is fighting against coronavirus pandemic and helping each other on humanitarian grounds but PM Narendra Modi had increased brutalities not only against oppressed Kashmiris but also against Indian Muslims. He said that leaders and people across the world were extending compassion and lending a helping hand to each other but the cruel Modi was killing innocent Kashmiris and Indian Muslims in the cover of coronavirus. He added that the new Domicile Law would allow the domicile to any Indian Army officer/official who had resided for a period of 15 years in Indian Occupied Kashmir, any person who had studied for a period of seven years and appeared in Matric or Intermediate examinations in an educational institution located in Indian Occupied Kashmir, and any person who was registered as a migrant by the relief and rehabilitation commissioner in the union territory.

He said that special concession was given to RSS handlers, operators as they would also be benefiting from these rules as special status was being created for those who had been doing social work in Indian Occupied Kashmir and also those who had been working in Mandirs. Both leaders strongly condemned and rejected such laws and appealed to the Secretary General United Nations to take notice of it as by all his such moves, PM Modi was violating international laws.

While addressing PM Narendra Modi, Senator A. Rehman Malik said “You Mr. Modi have imposed curfew in Indian Occupied Kashmir for the last more than seven months and nature has given you a surprise lockdown across the world and I hope you are feeling the touch of lockdown and I ask you to imagine the miseries of people of Kashmir”.

President AJK Sardar Masood Khan said that reports were coming from India that young Kashmiris were being targeted and killed under the clandestine cover of coronavirus. “Some sixty young Kashmiris have been killed by Indian Forces in last few weeks in Indian Occupied Kashmir”, he added,

At the end of the press conference, both President AJK Sardar Masood Khan and Senator A. Rehman Malik demanded from the United National Security Council to immediately appoint a high powered UN commission to visit Indian Occupied Kashmir for the purpose of thorough investigation into the human rights violation by Indian forces. They also appealed to the Muslim Ummah and international community to immediately take note of this aggression and the steps taken by India to make demographic changes in Indian Occupied Kashmir.