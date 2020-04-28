Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) was informed on Monday that the Punjab government had approved a grant of Rs 130 million for the lawyers in the wake of pandemic lockdown. Advocate Azam Nazir Tarar, a member of the committee, formed earlier by the LHC to devise a mechanism for distribution of grant to lawyers, made the statement before LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan who was hearing a petition filed by the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) against non-provision of funds by the government for lawyers in the wake of lockdown.

Besides Azam Nazir Tarar, Acting Advocate General Punjab Shan Gull also appeared during the proceedings. The committee also submitted a report about mechanism for distribution of grant to lawyers.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings and granted one week time to federal government for allocation of grant for lawyers.