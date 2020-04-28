Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh government on Monday accorded approval to the “Sindh Covid-19 Emergency Relief Ordinance 2020” during the meeting of the provincial cabinet held in Karachi.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presided over the cabinet meeting. Now, the ordinance will be sent to Governor Imran Ismail for approval.

According to the ordinance, no employee will be fired from job and a person working in private sector must be paid salary. School fees will be waived off by 20 percent only for the months of April and May 2020.

Similarly, the electricity bills will have to be discounted in stages while house rents will have to be discounted in any case.

According to official sources, although the ordinance ensures job security as it states that no employee can be fired from their job yet it allowed employers allowed to do some deductions. Also, the Ordinance mandates that the salaries of those employed in the private sector are paid on time. The income slabs would also be notified under the new legislation.

According to Schedule 2, some relief was provided in electricity bills as well as a significant one on the monthly water bills for residential areas. The ordinance also provides for discounts on gas consumption and house rent. According to government spokesman, Sindh Home Department Additional Chief Secretary Dr Muhammad Usman and all other commissioners were given the authority of a magistrate.