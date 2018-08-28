Share:

RAWALPINDI - Excise and Taxation Rawalpindi has registered a total of 115 thousand vehicles and motorcycles during last fiscal year. Excise Office spokesman said that the department collected over Rs 4.377 billion revenue through professional taxes and duties in four districts of Rawalpindi division during 2017-18. He said that provincial government had fixed over Rs 4.185 billion revenue target for Rawalpindi division for the last financial year. He said that department has achieved overall 105% of target.