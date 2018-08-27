Share:

Balochistan is the richest province of Pakistan which cover 47% of land masses. Balochistan is rich enough in source of producing minerals but too suffers from multiple problems such as healthcare other social problems. Particularly education is one of the biggest problem in Balochistan. The overall literacy rate of Balochistan is 46 percent. Quit of 3.6million ,only 1.3million children go to school and 2.3million remaining children are out of school.

Nevertheless, the school, college which are present in the province show a bad image to the students as the most of school lacks proper facilities, no toilets, no classrooms, no boundaries, no wall and clean drinking water. As there are 36% of schools deprived from water, 56% schools have no electricity and 15% of schools have turned into ghost schools. This show that the government has totally ignored education in the province. Moreover, colleges, universities and schools are the places where students can create a reading environment. But the presence of ghost teachers has destroyed much of the schools. Similarly, here the students are too disappointed as they cannot create any educational environment. The youth are wondering with scattered dreams and their lives are too destroyed. The menace of teacher abstntism is too common in the province which has hurt the education badly.

There is no record of 150,000 teachers, 900 ghost schools with almost 300,000 fake registrations of students. There are 3,500 ghost schools across the country. 12,500 schools including secondary, primary and high schools among which 7000 school are operating with a single teacher. The out of children are mostly forced to work as labor and are the victim of child abuse.

In the province 50% people live under poverty line which compel the parents to send their children to labour instead of sending them to schools. These children are neglected and face multiple problems in seeking education. There are many factors for the backwardness of education in the province. Neglected of course books, libraries and trained teachers etc are lacked in the province.

As the books are not provided on time and lack of libraries make the students to lack mental sharpness. Further, in the backward areas of the province the education system is next to nothings. According to (MDTF) the existent of rural literacy rate is 35%. Almost 2.5million children are school less. And 50,000 are out of school.

Girls education is discussed usually to be worst especially in the rural areas where girls are forced to sew clothes. In 2013, 64% of rural female population never went to school. 75% of girls are out of school between the age of 5 to 16. The overall female literacy rate in the province is 26% and male is 37%. Consequently, 25% females have ever been to school compared to 60% males. It is painful to mention that when they pass their metric so they are forced to leave the education. And mostly the victim of child marriage which never let to get education.

According to a report, 84% of students are getting education in governmental schools while 16% in private institutions. But still the students are ignored in governmental sectors where no any basic facilities are available. The poor families cannot send their children to provide schools due to high fees and other daily things. The literacy rate is nonexistent in the province which is 46% and is worst than compared to other provinces of the country.

As Punjab literacy rate is 59% , Sindh 56% and 49% in KP. According to UNO, at least 4.5% of budget should be spent on education while the country spend 2.2% of budget. The governmental of Balochistan is requested to show seriousness toward the education in Balochistan and make the education better so that the youth should read. Promoting better education can help the young people to achieve a quality learning relevant.

FIDA ZAMAN,

Lahore, August 9.