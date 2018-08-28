Share:

ATTOCK - Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri on Monday declared that the PTI government would utilise all resources including diplomatic to get the proposed sacrilegious caricature contest stopped.

"We will protest against the profane contest at all forums and convey Muslims sentiments to the world against the sacrilegious caricatures contest," he said during talk to the newsmen at Gurdwara Siri Punja Sahib here in Hasanabdal. The federal minister had come to attend the concluding ceremony of Rakhi Bandhan Mela of Sikhs and Hindus here on Monday.

Qadri said that Muslims across the world cannot tolerate such acts and in this context, policy and vision of the PTI government is very clear. He informed the federal government would wholeheartedly work on seminary reforms to bring them into main stream. He said that minorities are enjoying full religious freedom in Pakistan and the PTI government under the leadership of Imran Khan would bring in further improvement in this context. Earlier, while addressing concluding ceremony of Bhog ritual, Noorul Haq Dari said that all issues of the Sikhs and Hindus would be resolved and in this regard a committed would be constituted soon.

MNA Jamshed Thomas, MPA Mahindar Pal Singh and Member Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Sardar Shams Singh also spoke on the occasion.

Hundreds of Sikh and Hindu yatrees from across Pakistan and 10 Sikh yatrees from India participated in their religious event. During the three days event, the sacred book of Sikh religion was recited while other rituals were also performed. To provide foolproof security to the yatrees more than 600 cops were deployed under the direct supervision of DPO Attock Hassan Asad Alvi while CCTV cameras were also installed.

MUHAMMAD SABRIN