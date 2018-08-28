Share:

ISLAMABAD - A delegation of UNICEF along with Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari held a meeting here Monday to ensure the promotion and protection of Human Rights, particularly the rights of women and children

Dr Shireen Mazari showed her commitment for the effective implementation of the laws and United Nations Conventions in pursuance to the constitution of the Pakistan and International commitments. The delegation was led by Shahida Azfar, UNICEF Deputy Executive Director and was accompanied by Jean Gough, UNICEF Regional Director for South Asia. Secretary Ministry of Human Rights, Rabiya Javery Agha and other officials of the Ministry also attended the meeting.

They discussed matters related to the human rights including the rights of children with the focus to enhance the cooperation between the Human Rights Ministry and UNICEF. The delegation was briefed by Secretary Human Rights about the steps taken for the protection of rights of women and children particularly. The delegation was also told about prevailing Human Rights situation in the country including implementation of laws, policy and measures. Shireen Mazari said that steps have been taken through comprehensive strategy to ensure the promotion and protection of Human Rights particularly the rights of women and children. She stated Constitution of Pakistan grantees the human rights protection.

Addressing the meeting, Dr Mazari said that we are committed to implement the laws to protect the rights of women and children adding that we have enacted Juvenile Justice System Act 2018, ICT Child Protection Act 2018 and National Commission on the Rights of the Child, 2018.