LAHORE-Mehak Ali, the Nescafe basement star and the sensational voice behind Kameez Teri Kaali song is back with the most happening wedding song of the year Lahore Teray Tey from the blockbuster hit movie Jawaani Phir Nahi Ani 2 released on Eidul Azha.

Born in Nankana Sahib the young artist has over a short span of time gained immense recognition and appreciation for her work due to her unique and different vocals. After making her debut in a local music competition at the age of eight and having a profound interest in music Mehak made her passion for music into her profession and since then there has been no looking back.

Mehak Ali debut song was a cover song by Rekha Bharatwaj Ab Mujhay Koi Intezaar Kahan which became viral on social media in 2013. Her next song was again a cover song of Madam Noor Jehan Main the Mera Dilbar Jaani which was the turning point of her career. After this Mehak sang several songs including the title song of the film Dekh Magar Pyaar Se named Kala Dooriyaan in 2015 which became her biggest hit song ever.

Since then Mehak has been giving many hits from her solos including Baandi and Kameez Teri Kaali, the later becoming the most viewed and popular song from Nescafe basement season 4.

With the release of Lahore Teray Tey from JPNA2 which has become the biggest hit on the box-office, Mehak Ali has once again proved her worth as a playback singer. The song has become one of the most happening wedding songs of the year and the movie is biggest hit.