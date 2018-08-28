Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Minister for Local Government, Public Health Engineering and Rural Development Saeed Ghani on Monday called on PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and briefed him over their performance and plans for improvement in the infrastructure and governance in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that during his election campaign across the Sindh province, the PPP chairman in his speeches promised that he would himself monitor the performance of the provincial government and would ensure that it would properly serve the masses in the province.

In his first meeting, Murad Ali Shah called on the Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Bilawal House where the party chairman was briefed about the future strategy to further improve governance and resolve the issues faced by the people of the province.

In a separate meeting, provincial minister Saeed Ghani called on the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Bilawal House.

Talking to the Minister, the PPP Chairman said that Local governments are the basic tiers of democracy and delivery of civic amenities to the people and stressed that performance of local governments needs to be improved down to the union council levels.

Saeed Ghani briefed the party chairman about role of his department in facilitating the local councils of the province to deliver facilities at the grass-root level.