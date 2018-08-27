Share:

LAHORE-A week ago Fahad Mustafa compared himself with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan for having his movies released during Eid – simply like the Dabanng actor.

Since, Twitter users have been trolling the Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 star for drawing similarities.

However, Usman Khalid Butt expressed his own opinion on this matter and wrote on twitter, “To me, Fahad Mustafa is more Akshay Kumar – given his foray into socially conscious satire than Salman Khan. Load Wedding, with its low-stakes romance, important social message, rural realism and sharp satire makes for flawed but essential viewing. Fahad is brilliant in a delglam, every-man, and most infantile avatar. The film meanders in the first half but still has joyous sequences.”

The Baaghi star continued that Load Wedding packs an emotional punch with a powerful monologue at its climax. Butt also mentioned that he enjoyed watching the film because it was filled with relatable characters and situations.