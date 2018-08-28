Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak and Federal Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal assumed charge of their respective ministries in Rawalpindi on Monday.

According to spokesperson, Federal Minister for Defence was received by newly-appointed Secretary Defence Lt. General (Retd) Ikram Ul Haq at the Ministry of Defence, Rawalpindi. Defence Minister held introductory meeting with the senior officers of the Ministry. He was also briefed about the role and functions of Ministry and its allied organisations.

Speaking on the occasion, Pervez Khattak said that the armed forces of the country would be strengthened, in terms of resources and equipment, so as to make defence of the country impregnable.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal also assumed the charge of Ministry of Defence Production. On arrival at the ministry, she was received by officials of the Ministry of Defence Production.

The minister also held a meeting with Secretary Defence Production Lt Gen (Retd) Muhammad Ejaz Chaudhary and discussed matters of the ministry. The Minister lauded progress and achievements of defence production industry.