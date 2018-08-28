Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday discussed overall security situation with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who called on him at his office.

In their first meeting after Imran’s becoming the 22nd premier of Pakistan, the army chief congratulated him.

Genral Bajwa briefed the prime minister about the security situation and the measures armed forces were taking to ensure peace and stability in the country.

The country’s role in establishing regional peace also figured in the meeting and it was agreed that peace and stability in Afghanistan would be in the interest of Pakistan and once again reiterated Islamabad’s stance to fully support Afghan government-led peace initiatives.

The two leaders vowed to maintain their efforts to ensure long-lasting peace and stability in the region.

Also on Monday, Imran, who is also interior minister of the country, chaired a briefing of interior ministry and its attached department at Prime Minister’s Office.

Adviser to PM on Institutional Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain, Special Adviser to PM (SAPM) Naeemul Haq, SAPM Iftikhar Durrani, MNA Sharyar Afridi, Interior Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, Secretary to PM Azam Khan and senior officers heading various attached departments of the ministry were present during the meeting.

Interior secretary made a detailed presentation about the functions of the ministry and its attached departments. He also briefed the prime minister about various steps taken by the ministry, including adoption of legislative measures and policies, to combat terrorism, prevent smuggling and human trafficking and curbing electronic and other crimes.

The prime minister, in his remarks, observed that curbing corruption and retrieving wealth of the country, amassed through illegal means and laundered abroad, were among the biggest challenges for the government.

He said that every effort would be made to accomplish these goals besides putting in place a robust system that could prove itself as an effective deterrent against such malpractices in the future.

The prime minister emphasised upon the need for greater coordination between FIA and NAB to fight white collar crimes and other corrupt practices.

He said overseas Pakistanis, the most valuable asset of the country, were ready to bring their money to Pakistan and invest in various sectors of the economy. “However, we need to provide them an enabling environment that ensures safety and security of their lives and property,” he added.

He said that interior ministry and its attached departments should play their role more effectively towards ensuring service delivery, improving the overall security situation in the country and providing a sense of security to the citizens.