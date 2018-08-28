Share:

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has summoned a party meeting on Tuesday to discuss cooperation for a joint candidate for presidency.

The PPP will meet at 5 pm today to discuss Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s request and take a final decision on a presidential candidate .

A day earlier, the JUI-F chief, who has submitted his nomination papers for the presidential election to be held on September 4 after being fielded as the nominee of all opposition parties except PPP, called on the former president and sought cooperation.

Prior to this, sources informed that the JUI-F leader requested Zardari to withdraw PPP candidate Senator Aitzaz Ahsan from the presidential contest.

Moreover, Fazlur Rehman also told PPP Co-chairman Zardari that except the PPP, all opposition parties were supporting him for presidency and that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) objected to Ahsan's candidacy.

He also said that if the opposition remained divided then the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s candidate Dr Arif Alvi will benefit.

Earlier, Fazl, Ahsan and Alvi have submitted their nomination papers for the presidential election.

Candidates can withdraw their nomination papers till August 30, after which the final list will be made public on the same day.

Polling for the presidential election will be held on September 4.

The President is elected by an electoral college comprising members of the Senate, National Assembly, and the four provincial assemblies. Voting is held through a secret ballot.