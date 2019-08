Share:

ATTOCK - The district administration has banned the entry for 60 day of 86 religious scholars belonging to different schools of thought in the jurisdiction of Attock district to ensure peace and maintain law and order during the holy month of Muharramul Harram. According to the notification issued by the administration, the ban will be effective from 1st Muharram on 86 religious scholars. Those whose entry has been banned in Attock district are: Maulana Abdul Aziz of Laal Masjid, Mufti Syed Ahmed Usmani, Maulana Muhammed Siddique, Shabir Ahmed Usmani, Maulana Qari Naveed Masood Hashmi, Maulana Masoodur Rehman, Maulana Abdul Qadeer, Maulana Muhammad Ishaq, Maulana Muhammed Tayyab, Maulana Sajidur Rahman, Maulana Abdul Majeed Nadeem, Maulana Abdul Shakoor, Maulana Syed Chiragh Uddin, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Jhangvi, Maulana Mansoor Ahmed Jhangvi, Maulana Shahadat Ali Tahir, Maulana Moavia Azam Tariq and others. Similarly scholars and Zakirs from Shia sect include Zakir Ghulam Qamer, Zakir Sajid Hussain, Zakir Chan Sajid, Zakir Ghulam Asgher, Zakir Zaigham Abbas, Riaz Hussain, Syed Sajjad Hussain Shah and others.