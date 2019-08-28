Share:

LAHORE - The City received scattered rains on Tuesday, providing much needed respite to the Lahorites from the prevailing muggy weather.

Overcast conditions, strong winds and scattered showers caused considerable decrease in the mercury level during the day and at nighttime. Maximum temperature in the City was recorded 36 degree Celsius. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 72 per cent.

In certain areas, the rains added to the woes and miseries of motorists and pedestrians as the rainwater inundated on portions of roads and roadsides. Frequent traffic jams were witnessed on a number of roads due to inundated rainwater and slippery conditions. Several incidents of skidding of motorcycles were also reported from various parts of Lahore.

According to experts, a less marked seasonal low lies over north Balochistan and its adjoining areas. Monsoon currents are penetrating southern parts of the country.

The local meteorological department has forecast partly cloudy weather for the City during the next 24 hours. The Met office has forecast rain/wind-thunderstorm at scattered places in Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Shaheed Benazirabad and Hyderabad divisions while at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Bahawalpur, Multan, DG Khan, Karachi, Kalat divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.