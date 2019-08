Share:

Rawalpindi - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan Atadjan Movlamov called on Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Tuesday.

According to an ISPR statement, during the meeting matters of mutual interest, bilateral defence cooperation and security of regional connectivity project, Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) pipeline were discussed.