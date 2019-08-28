Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will attend the coming session of the United Nations Human Rights Council next month for highlighting the Indian atrocities against Kashmiris in India Occupied Kashmir.

“I’ll personally attend the Human Rights Council meeting and apprise the members about the aggravating human rights situation in Occupied Kashmir,” Mr Qureshi told the National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs.

The 42nd session of the council is beginning from Sept 9 and arrangements are being made for Mr Qureshi’s participation in it. Recently appointed special envoy Tehmina Janjua is already in Geneva for the arrangements. “A slot is being worked out,” an official told Dawn.

The position of Pakistan’s permanent representative at the United Nations in Geneva had been lying vacant since March. There was no urgency to fill the all important position till the crisis on India-held Kashmir erupted and makeshift arrangements were made by temporarily appointing Ms Janjua as the special envoy.