ISLAMABAD - A consortium of three exploration and production (E&P) companies announced to strike an oil and gas discovery in Kohat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. According to a preliminary test, the well could produce 12.7 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) gas and 240 barrel per day (BPD) condensate, an OGDCL press release said. The consortium is consisted of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) and Saif Energy Limited (SEL). The Togh Well-01 was drilled 3,200 meters deep and tested using the OGDCL’s in house expertise in consultation with Kohat Joint Ventures MPCL and SEL.