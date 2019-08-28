Share:

The federal government has on Wednesday changed all three judges who were hearing cases of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders including president Shehbaz Sharif, vice president Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shahbaz and Rana Sanaullah after repatriating their services to the Lahore High Court (LHC).

The incumbent government has issued a formal notification regarding the repatriation of the deputed judges, and asked the LHC to recommend new names of district and sessions judges for deputations in the Anti-Narcotics Court [one] and the Accountability Court [two].

According to details, AC Judge Naeem Arshad was hearing cases of Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz whereas judge Masood Arshad was hearing Rana Sanaullah’s case in the Anti-Narcotics Court.

AC Judge Mushtaq Ilahi’s services have also been repatriated to the LHC, and hundreds of NAB cases were being heard in his court as well. Let it be known that no notification has been issued by the LHC so far after the federal government’s decision.