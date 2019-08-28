Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Board of Revenue Chairman Syed Muhammad Shabbar Zaidi has inaugurated a new software called Centralized Sales Tax & FED Assessment & Processing (CSTAP) to effectively monitor the sales tax returns . This software was inaugurated at FBR Headquarters which was developed by IR-Operations Wing of FBR. The purpose of the software is to identify the tax gaps and to determine actual Sales Tax/ FED liabilities of all taxpayers. The Chairman FBR was given live demonstration on the working and application of the new software by Ms Seema Shakeel, Member IR-Operations. This software will also be used for the purpose of expeditious processing of refund claims. The Chairman FBR was also informed that first batch of 25 officers from field formations are given task to test run this project form 11th September 2019. However, after successful test run of this project, the same shall be made available to all field formations throughout the country.